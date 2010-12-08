Netflix CEO: Starz Renewal Isn't Critical

Netflix is hoping to renew its deal with Starz Entertainment to

offer streaming video of movies but "we can live without it if we have

to," CEO Reed Hastings said at an investment conference Wednesday.

"They

have content, we have money," said Hastings, speaking at the Barclays

Capital 2010 Global Technology Conference in San Francisco. "Unless

we're idiots we ought to be able to find some way to make it work over

the next couple years."

However, he added, "there's no one piece

of content that is essential for us." One year ago, Netflix said no

single content provider represented more than 20% of Netflix's

streaming-video viewing, Hastings said, and since then the company has

expanded its content.

Starz in October 2008 announced a three-year streaming deal with Netflix,

reported to be worth in the range of $20 million to $30 million, which

runs through 2011. The deal gave Netflix the ability to stream movies

from Walt Disney Co. and Sony Pictures Entertainment, among other

content.

