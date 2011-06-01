Netflix: Cable Is Still Tops For Streaming Video

Cable operators still provide higher throughput on average than telcos when it comes to streaming Netflix video content over the Internet, with Charter Communications turning the best performance from January through May 2011, according to the movie rental company.

Netflix on Tuesday published updated rankings of U.S. Internet service providers on its corporate blog.

The rankings -- based on Netflix's own monitoring of each ISP -- show Charter with the best performance over the five-month time period, consistently turning in more than 2.6 Megabits per second. Also in the top tier are Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Cable One, Cox Communications, Suddenlink Communications and Cablevision Systems.

