Netflix Buys DVD.com Domain Name

Despite the fact Netflix expects its legacy DVD-rental business to decline in perpetuity, the company has acquired the rights to the DVD.com domain name.

DVD.com now redirects to the company's signup page for DVD subscriptions.

Netflix's recent purchase of DVD.com for an undisclosed amount was reported Friday byDomain Name Wire.

In a statement, Netflix VP of corporate communications Steve Swasey said, "Netflix cares about keeping DVD healthy, and this is just one small investment in keeping DVD healthy."

