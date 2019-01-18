Netflix Brings Back ‘Unsolved Mysteries’

Unsolved Mysterious, the docuseries that ran on NBC and then CBS in the ‘80s and ‘90s, is coming back on Netflix. The original producers, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, is producing along with 21 Laps, which produces Stranger Things. Said Netflix, “This modern take on the classic series will maintain the chilling feeling viewers loved about the original, while also telling the stories through the lens of a premium Netflix documentary series.”

Each episode will focus on one mystery. Terry Dunn Meurer, who created the show with John Cosgrove, is the showrunner, along with Robert Wise. She and Cosgrove are executive producing the new show.

Shawn Levy and Josh Barry are executive producing for 21 Laps.

Netflix will do 12 episodes. Unsolved Mysteries is a Netflix production.

The original Unsolved Mysteries ran for 11 seasons and totalled 260 episodes. After its runs on NBC and CBS, Unsolved Mysteries ran on Spike and Lifetime.

Raymond Burr hosted early on, then Karl Malden. Robert Stack was a long-time host, and Dennis Farina took over when the series shifted to cable.

Netflix has not named a host.