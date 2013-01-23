Netflix Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates

UPDATED: 8:05 p.m. ET



Despite

predictions by some analysts that Netflix would post a loss in the fourth

quarter of 2012, the streaming media company reported a revenue increase to

$945 million and a net profit of $8 million, with domestic streaming

subscribers growing by about 2 million from the third quarter of 2012 to 27.1

million in the fourth.





Netflix

shares jumped by more than 30% in afterhours trading.





In discussing the company's better-than-expected fourth

quarter 2012 earnings, CEO Reed Hastings and CFO David Wells highlighted the

importance of their upcoming original series as an important differentiator in

the increasingly competitive streaming video landscape.





But

they also stressed that they planned to stay flexible on future investments in

original programming and noted that they would be reassessing their plans for

2014 original programming slates based on the performance of the 2012 slate.





In

a letter to shareholders, the company executives acknowledged increased

competition from the TV Everywhere offerings of multichannel providers and the

growing investments by companies like Amazon, Hulu and Google.





Reed

also told analysts that Netflix has become a profitable window for cable

networks to promote and sell their content and that increased demand for high

bandwidth services like Netflix would be good for cable operators because it

would increase demand for faster, more expensive broadband offerings.





Analysts

did not ask Reed about the 10% stake Carl Ichan had made in the company. In the

shareholder letter, Netflix executives noted "we have no further views on his

intentions but have had constructive conversations with him about building a

more valuable company."



Strong Q4 Revenue and Sub Growth





While

the company reported better than expected profits and strong revenue and

subscribers growth, the fourth quarter earnings continued to be reduced by the

costs of its international expansion and programming expenses.





The

fourth quarter profit declined from $35.2 million in 2011 to $8 million in the

fourth quarter of 2012 even though revenue increased from $875.6 million in the

fourth quarter of 2011 to $945.2 million in 2012.





That

decline reflected increases in the cost of revenue from $575 million in the 4th

quarter of 2011 to $696 million in the fourth quarter of 2012.





International

streaming subs increased by 1.8 million in the quarter to 6.1 million while

domestic DVDs declined by 38,000 to 8.22 million.





For

the full year, Netflix added nearly 10 million global streaming members in

2012, for a total over 33 million.





Rising

costs reduced full year net income from $226.1 million in 2011 to $17.1 million

in 2012.





In

the report, Netflix predicted that domestic streaming subs would grow to

somewhere between 28.5 million and 29.2 million and that it would post a net

profit of between $0 to $14 million in the first quarter of 2013.



Netflix Faces Growing Competition





Despite

strong fourth quarter results, the company continues to face strong

competition. In the letter to shareholders, Reed and Wells admitted that

domestic competition continues to grow and that TV Everywhere offerings

continue to improve, creating increased competition for "viewing time."





While

its streaming media rivals Amazon, Hulu Plus and Redbox continue to improve

their offerings, Reed and Wells argued that their large subscriber base and

strong position in the market continues to allow them to offer a much stronger

programming slate.



Netflix Is Good For Cable





In

response to a question on the impact on cable if Netflix achieved 50 million

subs, Reed argued that Netflix window help promote cable shows. "If you look at

shows like Breaking Bad and Mad Men [making previous season

available on Netflix prior to the launch of a new season] has been a huge win,"

he said. "They get bigger and bigger audiences and if [the show is no longer on

air] then it is pure incremental revenue...We don't see a huge conflict in that

licensing dynamic."





Reed

also argued that "cable broadband is very profitable" and that services like

Netflix "are critical for driving more adoption of higher end [broadband]

packages."



More Originals In the Pipeline





Faced

with the increased competition, Reed and Wells argued that the company's

sizable subscriber base would help them afford significant programming

investments and differentiate themselves from their rivals. "In such a world,

our originals will be a great asset," the shareholder letter noted.





In

the shareholder letter, they also called the Feb. 1 launch of House of Cards "a defining moment in the

development of Internet TV."





Repeating

arguments company executives have made earlier, they argued that Netflix's

programming model of making all episodes available simultaneously and building

up an aggregated audience over time would produce much lower marketing costs

while generating higher viewership.



House of Cards will be followed by

Eli Roth's Hemlock Grove on April

19th; the fourth season of Arrested

Development in May; Orange is the New

Black, from Weeds creator Jenji

Kohan; Derek with Ricky Gervais; and

season two of Lilyhammer.





While

that slate will produce some greater upfront costs, the executives argued in

the letter to shareholders that "we have sufficient cash on hand to fund our

current slate of originals and ongoing expenses."





In

the call with analysts, the two executives stressed their flexible approach to

originals and said no firm plans had been made on spending levels for their

2014 slate. "We haven't made decision on what percentage of the budget looks

like [in 2014]," Reed said and said they would be reviewing subscriber acquisition

trends.





The

executives noted they expected little impact on subscriber acquisition from House of Cards in the first quarter of

2013 but reiterated their belief that Arrested

Development could produce a bump in subs during the second quarter. "Arrested Development is unique" because

of the ready-made audience, Reed said.



International Loses to Decline





Netflix

reported increase international loses for fourth quarter rising to $105 million

from $92 million in the third quarter, in part because of its Nordic launch.

But in shareholder letter, the company noted that they expected those to

decline in 2013. "We are satisfied with the progress we are making," Reed said.



Still on Probation With Subscribers





Reed

acknowledged that the company hadn't completely rebuilt its brand after the

controversy over increased prices. "We are still extremely thoughtful and

careful about what we do," he noted "We are out of jail but still on probation."



