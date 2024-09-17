Netflix and Ryan Murphy Line Up Charlie Hunnam for Season 3 of Serial-Killer Bio Series 'Monster'

Netflix has revealed details about the third season of its Ryan Murphy-created true-crime anthology series, Monster.

The streaming company said Tuesday that the next installment will focus on Ed Gein, with Sons of Anarchy actor Charlie Hunnam starring as the notorious 1950s murderer.

It was Murphy who actually first leaked the details, making the announcement onstage during a promotional event for Monster: Season 2, which focuses on Erik and Lyle Menendez and drops Thursday.

It’s the successor to Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which premiered in 2022 and reached 1 billion viewing hours in its first 60 days of distribution.

By the end of its first 90 days on Netflix, more than 115.6 million people had watched the series.

Currently, Dahmer is Netflix’s third most popular English-language series of all time, behind only Wednesday and Stranger Things: Season 4.

Production on the unnamed third season will begin in October, according to a subsequent announcement sent by Netflix.

At present, no other cast has been revealed, nor have any writers.

Born in 1906, Gein earned the nickname of the “Plainfield Ghoul” when authorities discovered he had not only killed multiple people, but had dug up graves and used human remains to fashion clothing, furniture and jewelry.

Gein’s case served as an inspiration for several popular horror characters, including Leatherface in Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Norman Bates in Psycho and Buffalo Bill in Silence of the Lambs.