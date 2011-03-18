Netflix Acquires Streaming Rights to 'House of Cards' TV Series

Netflix -- reportedly outbidding the likes of HBO and AMC -- consummated a widely rumored deal with independent studio Media Rights Capital to acquire the rights to a minimum of 26 episodes of House of Cards, an adaptation of a BBC miniseries, set to debut on the Internet streaming service in late 2012.

House of Cards is set to star Kevin Spacey, and the show's executive producer is David Fincher, whose directing credits include The Social Network. The TV series will be available exclusively in the U.S. and Canada from Netflix, which had about 20 million subscribers as of the end of 2010.

