Netchvolodoff Exiting Cox's D.C. Shop

Cox's Washington public policy veteran Alexander "Netch" Netchvolodoff is exiting at the end of this year after 15 years with the company, Cox said Wednesday. He will be succeeded by Sandy Wilson, currently Cox's VP, public policy.

Before joining Cox in 1991, Netchvolodoff was chief of staff to Missouri Republican Senator John Danforth.

Wilson joined Cox's Washington shop in 1994. Before that, she was chief of the FCC's Cable Services Bureau during its implementation of the 1992 Cable Act and before that legal advisor to FCC Chairman Al Sikes.