Net catches Herzog

Doug Herzog, Fox's recently departed entertainment chief, has resurfaced as chairman of the board of Internet-based Comedy World. Effective immediately, Herzog will serve as strategic adviser to the company, a 24-hour online network that streams original comedy programming.

"I see Comedy World poised for tremendous growth," said Herzog. "I've been impressed with the progress the company has made and look forward to evolving it into a major entertainment brand."

Prior to his short stint with FOX, Herzog was president and CEO of Comedy Central, overseeing the launches of South Park and The Daily Show, among others. Before that, he worked for 11 years as MTV's executive VP, programming and production.