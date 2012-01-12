NEP Names Kevin Rabbitt CEO

NEP Broadcasting (NEP) has announced that Kevin Rabbitt will become its new CEO on Jan. 25 and that Debra Honkus, the company's current CEO, is assuming the position of chairman of the board.

Rabbit will oversee the day-to-day operations of NEP on a global basis. As chairman, Debra Honkus will focus primarily on key client relationships and providing strategic direction for NEP, which is owned by American Securities LLC and management.

"Kevin's success in improving operations and service, realizing significant growth, and energizing the cultures of various companies will be a wonderful asset for NEP," commented Honkus in a statement. "I am thrilled to have him on board and look forward to working with him as we guide the company forward."

Marc Saiontz, a managing director of American Securities, added in a statement: "We are delighted that Kevin is joining NEP as the new CEO. Kevin's outstanding track record and broad background in strategy, operational review, service and process improvement, and best practices implementation will benefit NEP Broadcasting in many ways. Debbie Honkus has been a terrific, dedicated leader of NEP and we are pleased she is moving into her new role as Chairman of the Board."

Rabbit comes to NEPT, from 3 Day Blinds, where he served as CEO since 2010. From 2006 to 2009, Rabbitt served as president and CEO of GES Exposition Services, a Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) company, where he had previously served as COO and executive VP. Before GES, Rabbitt was as a consultant with Bain and Company and also served as the president and COO of the Texas Ice Stadium in Houston.