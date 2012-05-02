NEP Acquires Bow Tie Television in U.K.

Production services provider NEP has acquired U.K.-based Bow Tie TV Limited as part of a plan to expand NEP's U.K. operations into contract management and digital media.

Bow Tie specializes in media archive, Web-streaming, managed contracts, video on demand, software development and broadcast info channels with many clients in the public sector. NEP believes these new services will help it offer clients a wider variety of ways to ingest, manage and distribute content.

"This acquisition was a natural expansion of our U.K. business strands," says Steve Jenkins, managing director, NEP U.K. "It creates an exciting blend of specialist broadcast media services with the scale, resourcing and management of NEP. Bow Tie has an excellent pedigree in a unique sector of our market."

As part of the deal, the previous shareholder Duncan Smith has been appointed managing director of Bow Tie and will join NEP's senior U.K. management team.