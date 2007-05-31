Neopets "Shows" Launching on Nickelodeon

Viacom will start promoting its Neopets.com site with what it is billing as "mini-shows" on Nickelodeon.



The shows are 15-second interstitials--Viacom will produce up to 20 of them--that will run between other programming starting June 23, "introducing the brand to the Nickelodeon TV audience," as the company put it in a release Thursday.



The shows/spots will introduce characters and embed clues to trivia and puzzles that can only be deciphered by a trip to the Neopets site.



Viacom bought the Neopets site two years ago in one of the first of a series of online investments.



Media companies are increasingly seeking to cross-promote and cross-pollinate their programming online.

