Nemes Signed as Production Exec for Cinemax
HBO has signed
Scott Nemes as a production executive for
the development and production of original series for Cinemax, it was
announced Tuesday by Kary Antholis, president, HBO Miniseries.
"Scott's creative instincts and eye for
great material will be a great asset to Cinemax," said Antholis, to whom Nemes
will report. "We're thrilled to have his energy and talent on board as we
move forward in the development of new, original series for the channel."
Prior to joining Cinemax, Nemes served as senior vice
president, production and development, for The Film Department, a film financing
and production company.
