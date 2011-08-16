Nemes Signed as Production Exec for Cinemax

HBO has signed

Scott Nemes as a production executive for

the development and production of original series for Cinemax, it was

announced Tuesday by Kary Antholis, president, HBO Miniseries.

"Scott's creative instincts and eye for

great material will be a great asset to Cinemax," said Antholis, to whom Nemes

will report. "We're thrilled to have his energy and talent on board as we

move forward in the development of new, original series for the channel."

Prior to joining Cinemax, Nemes served as senior vice

president, production and development, for The Film Department, a film financing

and production company.