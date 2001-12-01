Nelson is all talk for Twentieth

Twentieth Television is bringing out a

new talk show with former Fox News Channel personality Rob Nelson.

The Rob Nelson Show

has already been cleared on the co-owned Fox O&O

stations, covering 46% of the country.

Nelson formerly hosted The Full Nelson

on

Fox News Channel.

The daily hour show will be executive produced by Linda

Ellman, a former producer on Entertainment Tonight and Hard

Copy

.

Twentieth executives are selling the show for a fall

2002 debut.