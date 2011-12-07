Neil Smit Named CEO of Comcast Cable Communications

Comcast Corporation announced Wednesday that is has named Neil Smit as its chief executive officer.

Smit currently serves as president of Comcast Cable, responsible for all aspects of the company's cable business.

"Neil has done a phenomenal job. He has driven innovation, improved the customer experience, increased the speed of the introduction of new products, and has expanded our company into new opportunities for profitable growth. I look forward to his continued leadership of our terrific cable team," said Brian Roberts, chairman and CEO of Comcast Corporation, to whom Smit will report.

Smit joined Comcast in March 2010, coming over from Charter Communications, where he served as CEO and director since 2005.