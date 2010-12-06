Neil Patrick Harris to Host Spike's 'Video Game Awards'

Two-time Emmy Award winner and How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris will grab the controller Dec. 11 as the host of Spike TV's 2010 Video Game Awards, the network announced Monday.

Harris has plenty of experience hosting high profile awards shows including the 2009 Emmy and Tony Awards. He has also lent his voiceover talents to a number of video games in recent years, including the voice of Peter Parker/Spiderman for "Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions."

This year's Video Game Awards will be broadcast to more than 175 territories around the world and will feature a number of stars from the world of entertainment including Denise Richards, Dane Cook, the cast of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, skateboarding legend Tony Hawk and Academy Award-nominated director Guillermo Del Toro.

The show will premiere 13 of the most anticipated video games coming up in 2011 including "Batman: Arkham City," "Resistance 3," and "Thor: God of Thunder."

The 2010 Video Game Awards will be executive produced by Hamish Hamilton (82nd Annual Academy Awards, Super Bowl XLIV Halftime Show, 2010 MTV Video Music Awards), Ian Stewart (The Victoria Secret Fashion Show) and Spike TV Senior VP of Event Production and Talent Development Casey Patterson.