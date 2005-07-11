Neal Named NBC Sports Exec. Producer

David Neal, executive VP of NBC Olympics coverage, has been named executive producer of NBC Sports.

He succeeds Tommy Roy, who will continue to produce golf coverage. Roy is moving to Florida per long-standing plans, with a succession plan in the works for several years, according to NBC Universal Sports & Olympics Chairman Dick Ebersol.

Sam Flood, who produces NASCAR on NBC and TNT (a likely growth area) and NHL (an unlikely growth area), has been named coordinating producer of NBC Sports.

