NDS Aims to Wed Web and Pay-TV Worlds

NDS has launched a broad initiative to provide a bridge between Internet-delivered content and pay-TV services, an effort that encompasses a global "content marketplace" as well as set of standard technical interfaces to link service providers with Internet apps and connected devices.

One of the primary components is the NDS Service Delivery Platform, which lets TV operators extend their offering to companion devices through third-party applications. The platform provides an open, Web services application interface to let developers create applications that complement -- or control -- the TV viewing experience.

"I don't believe engineers in cable companies or with vendors like NDS are in the best position to create the best apps for television," NDS chief marketing officer Nigel Smith said.

