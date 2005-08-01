NCTC Says Yes to TiVo

The National Cable Television Cooperative, which represents small- to medium-sized cable operators that serve more than 14 million subscribers, has inked a deal with TiVo to bring the DVR service to NCTC systems.

The deal is meant to give operators with less capital a chance to roll out DVR service without purchasing more expensive set-top boxes from companies like Scientific-Atlanta and Motorola. NCTC says that some operators, in fact, have already begun deploying it. Benton Cablevision in Rice, Minn., has made the DVR and programming service available to subscribers.

NCTC represents more than 1,100 independent cable operators in all 50 states.