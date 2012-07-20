NCTC Inks Multiyear Carriage, TV Everywhere Pact Covering Pac-12 Networks
Pac-12 Enterprises has signed a multiyear pact with the
National Cable Television Cooperative for carriage of seven college sports
networks and attendant TV Everywhere access.
The pact, financial terms of which were not disclosed, is
the first major affiliate agreement signed by Pac-12 Enterprises, the content
and multiplatform media company for the collegiate conference that bears its
name, since the Pac-12 Networks were announced last July. At that time, Time
Warner Cable, Comcast, Cox and Bright House Networks made a commitment to
launch the national Pac-12 Network feed, as well as the six other regional
services that mirror the conference's footprint. Through the four charter
affiliates, Pac-12
Networks are expected to reach more than 40 million households before their
Aug. 15 kickoff.
The deal with the NCTC is a master agreement whereby NCTC's
900 cable operators and other providers can opt into the group's deal for the
seven networks, including the regionals in Northern California (Stanford and
Cal); Southern California (USC and UCLA); Oregon (Oregon State and Oregon);
Washington (Washington State and Washington); Arizona (Arizona State and
Arizona); and Mountain (Utah and Colorado) areas.
