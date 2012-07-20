NCTC Inks Multiyear Carriage, TV Everywhere Pact Covering Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Enterprises has signed a multiyear pact with the

National Cable Television Cooperative for carriage of seven college sports

networks and attendant TV Everywhere access.

The pact, financial terms of which were not disclosed, is

the first major affiliate agreement signed by Pac-12 Enterprises, the content

and multiplatform media company for the collegiate conference that bears its

name, since the Pac-12 Networks were announced last July. At that time, Time

Warner Cable, Comcast, Cox and Bright House Networks made a commitment to

launch the national Pac-12 Network feed, as well as the six other regional

services that mirror the conference's footprint. Through the four charter

affiliates, Pac-12

Networks are expected to reach more than 40 million households before their

Aug. 15 kickoff.

The deal with the NCTC is a master agreement whereby NCTC's

900 cable operators and other providers can opt into the group's deal for the

seven networks, including the regionals in Northern California (Stanford and

Cal); Southern California (USC and UCLA); Oregon (Oregon State and Oregon);

Washington (Washington State and Washington); Arizona (Arizona State and

Arizona); and Mountain (Utah and Colorado) areas.

