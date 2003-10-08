NCTA’s Vest to Establish Gemstar’s D.C. Office

Gemstar-TV Guide International Inc. has hired Steve Vest to set up its Washington, D.C., office.

Vest, 43, is congressional lobbyist for the National Cable & Telecommunications Association, and he will stay in his current post until the current session of Congress ends.

He will report to Christine Levesque, Gemstar’s head of communications and marketing. "There is no one better-suited than Steve Vest to lead this effort," she said.

Prior to joining the NCTA, Vest was a News Corp. vice president for government affairs and spent 14 years as a congressional aide.