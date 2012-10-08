NCTA's Powell To Keynote 2013 SCTE Leadership Program

The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers and Dartmouth College's Tuck School Business announced that National Cable & Telecommunications Association president and CEO Michael Powell will be the featured guest presenter at the SCTE-Tuck Executive Leadership Program, which will run April 28-May 3, 2013.

The weeklong event will be held at the Tuck School of Business on Dartmouth's Hanover, N.H., campus. The admission fee is $10,250 per person.

Powell served as chairman of the Federal Communications Commission from 2001 to 2005 and was an FCC commissioner for eight years. He was named head of NCTA in March 2011.

