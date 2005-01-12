NCTA's Dietz Gets Stripe

Brian Dietz, senior director of communications for the National Cable & Telecommunications Association, has been named vice president, communications.

Dietz is the principal spokesman for the association, which he joined in 2003, reporting to SVP, communications and Public Affairs Rob Stoddard.

The move is both a recognition of past performance and a vote of confidence going forward. Dietz will get a new big boss within the next several weeks, when NCTA is expected to announce a successor to President and CEO Robert Sachs. Sachs praised Dietz as a "thoughtful and knowledgeable spokesman for the industry," pointing to his contributions to NCTA's public policy efforts.