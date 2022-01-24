NCTA’s Amy Bender Joins Wireless Trade Group CTIA

Amy Bender, a top Washington, D.C., executive at NCTA–The Internet & Television Association, has made the switch from wired to wireless broadband.

Bender, who had been VP government relations and legislative counsel at NCTA, has joined CTIA, the trade organization representing the wireless communications industry, as VP of regulatory affairs.

She knows quite a lot about those regulatory affairs, having been a legal adviser to onetime FCC chairman Kevin Martin and then to commissioner Michael O'Rielly.

Bender, a Harvard Law School graduate, joined NCTA in September 2018. Her FCC experience also included deputy division chief and legal counsel in the Wireline Competition Bureau. ■