NCTA: `We're Making Broadband Happen'

'We're Making Broadband Happen' will be the central theme of the National

Cable Television Association's 50th annual convention in Chicago June

10 through 13.

'NCTA attendees will get a first-hand look at the latest advances in digital

technology,' said Jerry Kent, president of Charter Communications Inc. and

National Show chairman.

The show will kick off with a plenary session June 10 hosted by the Cable

& Telecommunications Association for Marketing's Char Beales.

On Monday, CNBC's Sue Herera will moderate a panel with Kent, Comcast Corp.

president Brian Roberts and Viacom Inc. president Mel Karmazin.

Tuesday's general session will feature Lifetime Entertainment Services

president Carole Black, A&E Television Networks president Nick Davatzes,

Microsoft TV president Jon DeVaan, Wink Communications Inc. president Maggie

Wilderotter and Insight Communications Co. Inc. president Michael

Willner.