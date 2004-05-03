NCTA Smart Guide
By Staff
A selective list of sessions you shouldn't miss
Sunday
2-3 p.m.
La Louisiane Ballroom
GENERAL SESSION
National Show Partnership Session with CTAM
Cable's Broadband Home
"Only Cable Can" deliver the full range of new technology based products to make consumers' lives better.
Moderator
Char Beales, CTAM
Speakers
Maggie A. Bellville, Charter
Sean Bratches, ESPN
Michael Collette, Ucentric Systems
Patrick J. Esser, Cox
Frank Romeo, Samsung America
3:15-4:15 p.m.
La Louisiane Ballroom
GENERAL SESSION
National Show Partnership Session with SCTE
When the Bits Go Marching In: Transitioning to All-Digital
Fully transitioning from analog to digital. When? How?
Moderator
John Clark, SCTE
Speakers
Chris J. Bowick, Cox
David M. Fellows, Comcast
Yvette Gordon-Kanouff, SeaChange
Michael LaJoie, Time Warner Cable
Tony Werner, Liberty Media
4:30-5:30 p.m.
Room E1
SHOWCASE SESSION
The Integrated Circuit: Marketing as Part of Every Function
How to define strategies to get customers
Moderator
Anne Cowan, CTAM
Speakers
Mary Cotter, Time Warner Cable
Ellen East, Cox
Pamela Euler Halling, Insight
Suzanne Keenan, Comcast
Monday
9-10:30 a.m.
Hall A
GENERAL SESSION
Leaders to the Nth Degree
A snapshot of the industry, 2004
Welcome
Carl Vogel, chairman, 2004 National Show, and president/CEO, Charter
State of the Industry
Robert Sachs, president/CEO, NCTA
Moderator
Stuart Varney, Fox News Channel
Speakers
Richard Parsons, Time Warner
Brian L. Roberts, Comcast
2-3:15 p.m.
Room E1
The End of GRID-Lock: Programming in an On-Demand World
How should programmers respond to VOD and DVRs?
Moderator
Amy Banse, Comcast
Speakers
Joe Abruzzese, Discovery Networks
Mark Lazarus, Turner Entertainment
Kevin Leddy, Time Warner Cable
Joshua W. Sapan, Rainbow Media
Joe Uva, OMD Worldwide
2-3:15 p.m.
Room E3
National Show Partnership Session with CAB
You're Gonna Like the Way You Look: CAB's Viewer Survey
Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau unveils a new consumer study
Moderator
Bill Burke, Weather Channel
Speakers
Maura E. Clancey, Knowledge Networks
Sean Cunningham, CAB
2-3:15 p.m.
Room 243
Capital Ideas: Views From the Hill
Congressional staff members discuss key policy issues and provide insight on legislative activity as it affects cable.
Moderator
Steven Berry, NCTA
Speakers
Staff members of the House Commerce Committee, House Judiciary Committee, Senate Commerce Committee, and Senate Judiciary Committee
3:45-5 p.m.
Room E3
VOD: Key 2 M-O-N-E-Y
How to get rich, eventually, on video-on-demand.
Moderator
Dallas Clement, Cox
Speakers
Mark Greenberg, Showtime
Eric Kessler. HBO
Susan Packard, Scripps Networks
Kip Simonson, Charter
3:45-5:00 p.m.
Room 243
Do the Bureaus Form a Cabinet? Consensus & Convergence at the FCC
Everything that worries operators about what the FCC could do
Moderator
Sandy Wilson, Cox
Speakers
W. Kenneth Ferree, FCC
Jane Mago, FCC
William Maher, FCC
Robert Pepper, FCC
John Rogovin, FCC
Tuesday
9-10:30 a.m.
Hall A
GENERAL SESSION
Special Address
Michael K. Powell, chairman, Federal Communications Commission
A Blurry Morning Eye for the Programming Guy (and Gal!)
Some of the industry's most distinguished programming executives reflect on the many aspects of the business of programming.
Moderator
Anderson Cooper, CNN
Speaker
Matthew C. Blank, Showtime
Geraldine Laybourne, Oxygen
Kenneth Lowe, E.W Scripps
Anne M. Sweeney, Disney/ABC
Tony Vinciquerra
, Fox
David Zaslav, NBC Cable
11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Room E1
Cable in the Cashroom: Cable CFOs
Chief financial officers of key cable companies discuss business plans
Moderator
KC Neel, CableWorld
Speakers
John Abbot, Insight
John Alchin, Comcast
Jimmy Hayes, Cox
Landel C. Hobbs, Time Warner Cable
2-3:15 p.m.
Room E1
SHOWCASE SESSION
What Quarrels? Operator & Programmer Collaborative Marketing Programs
What makes for a successful marketing partnership between a programmer and an operator?
Moderator
Coleman Breland, Turner Network Sales Inc.
Speakers
Stacy Gordon, Comcast
Jim Heneghan, Charter
Andie Kallinger, Lifetime
Lori McFarling, Discovery Networks
Scot Safon, TBS
Anthony Surratt, Cox
2-3:15 p.m.
Room E2
Now Featuring ARPU, the Wonder Puppy: Financial Analysts on Cable
Insightful assessments of the cable and telecommunications industry
Moderator
Dinni Jain, Insight
Speakers
Richard Bilotti, Morgan Stanley Dean Witter
Aryeh Bourkoff, UBS Securities
Raymond Lee Katz, Bear Stearns
Douglas Shapiro, Banc of America
2-3:15 p.m.
Room E3
2004—This is Interactive's Year!
The state of interactive television, with demonstrations
Moderator
John P. Roberts, GSN
Speakers
Patricia Armstrong, Time Warner Cable
Patrick Donoghue, Cablevision
Steve Heeb, Comcast
V. Tyrone Lam, Buzztime
Matthew Murphy, ESPN
Todd Walker, TV Guide
2-3:15 p.m.
Room 245
Are You Decent? Educating Customers about Cable's Family Viewing Resources
Details on the new industry-wide consumer-education campaign, Cable Puts You in Control.
Moderator
Rob Stoddard, NCTA
Speakers
Victoria Clarke,
Comcast
Annie Howell, Discovery Communications
James D. Munchel, Susquehanna Communications
Peggy O'Brien, Cable in the Classroom
3:45-5 p.m.
Room E1
SHOWCASE SESSION
High Definitely!—Best Ways to Market HDTV
Cable has hit a home run with HDTV service, now delivering an HD package in the great majority of markets across the country.
Moderator
Charles W. Ellis, Time Warner
Speakers
Andy Addis, Comcast
Mark Cuban, HDNet
William K. Geppert, Cox
Julie Simon, Time Warner Cable
Clint Stinchcomb, Discovery HD Theater
3:45-5:00 p.m.
Room E2
Bit o' Money: VoIP, Cable's Sweetest New Fiber-Rich Offering
Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) is arguably the industry's hottest new service. What do you need to do it?
Moderator
Matt Stump, Multichannel News
Speakers
Gerald Campbell, Time-Warner Cable
Thomas Cullen, Charter
David Pugliese,Cox
3:45-5 p.m.
Room 243
"Please, Please Me": Listening to the Customer
How to teach frontline installers and CSRs to deal with customers
Moderator
Jim Braun, Time Warner Cable
Speakers
Erin Hand, Cox
Shaun McKenzie, Cablevision
Brian Mossor, Comcast Corp.
Wednesday
10:30-11:45 a.m.
Room E1
SHOWCASE SESSION
The Seven Habits of Highly Successful Products
New products and services are a critical revenue stream for operators and cable's salvation among customers. Some case studies
Moderator
Arthur C. Orduña, Advance/Newhouse
Speakers
Eric P. Brown, Charter
Patricia A. Gottesman, Cablevision
Tom Kinney, Time Warner Cable
Gary McCollum, Cox
12:30-2 p.m.
Hall A
GENERAL SESSION
Top Guns on the Firing Line
The final word, with cable's heavy hitters
Moderator
Sallie Hofmeister, The Los Angeles Times
Speakers
Glenn A. Britt, Time Warner Cable
Stephen B. Burke, Comcast
Rocco B. Commisso, Mediacom
James O. Robbins, Cox
Thomas M. Rutledge, Cablevision
Carl Vogel, Charter
Michael S. Willner, Insight
