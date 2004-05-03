NCTA Smart Guide

A selective list of sessions you shouldn't miss

Sunday



2-3 p.m.

La Louisiane Ballroom

GENERAL SESSION

National Show Partnership Session with CTAM

Cable's Broadband Home

"Only Cable Can" deliver the full range of new technology based products to make consumers' lives better.

Moderator

Char Beales, CTAM

Speakers

Maggie A. Bellville, Charter

Sean Bratches, ESPN

Michael Collette, Ucentric Systems

Patrick J. Esser, Cox

Frank Romeo, Samsung America

3:15-4:15 p.m.

La Louisiane Ballroom

GENERAL SESSION

National Show Partnership Session with SCTE



When the Bits Go Marching In: Transitioning to All-Digital

Fully transitioning from analog to digital. When? How?

Moderator

John Clark, SCTE

Speakers

Chris J. Bowick, Cox

David M. Fellows, Comcast

Yvette Gordon-Kanouff, SeaChange

Michael LaJoie, Time Warner Cable

Tony Werner, Liberty Media

4:30-5:30 p.m.

Room E1

SHOWCASE SESSION

The Integrated Circuit: Marketing as Part of Every Function

How to define strategies to get customers

Moderator

Anne Cowan, CTAM

Speakers

Mary Cotter, Time Warner Cable

Ellen East, Cox

Pamela Euler Halling, Insight

Suzanne Keenan, Comcast



Monday



9-10:30 a.m.

Hall A

GENERAL SESSION

Leaders to the Nth Degree

A snapshot of the industry, 2004

Welcome

Carl Vogel, chairman, 2004 National Show, and president/CEO, Charter

State of the Industry

Robert Sachs, president/CEO, NCTA

Moderator

Stuart Varney, Fox News Channel

Speakers

Richard Parsons, Time Warner

Brian L. Roberts, Comcast

2-3:15 p.m.

Room E1

The End of GRID-Lock: Programming in an On-Demand World

How should programmers respond to VOD and DVRs?

Moderator

Amy Banse, Comcast

Speakers

Joe Abruzzese, Discovery Networks

Mark Lazarus, Turner Entertainment

Kevin Leddy, Time Warner Cable

Joshua W. Sapan, Rainbow Media

Joe Uva, OMD Worldwide

2-3:15 p.m.

Room E3

National Show Partnership Session with CAB

You're Gonna Like the Way You Look: CAB's Viewer Survey

Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau unveils a new consumer study

Moderator

Bill Burke, Weather Channel

Speakers

Maura E. Clancey, Knowledge Networks

Sean Cunningham, CAB

2-3:15 p.m.

Room 243

Capital Ideas: Views From the Hill

Congressional staff members discuss key policy issues and provide insight on legislative activity as it affects cable.

Moderator

Steven Berry, NCTA

Speakers



Staff members of the House Commerce Committee, House Judiciary Committee, Senate Commerce Committee, and Senate Judiciary Committee

3:45-5 p.m.

Room E3

VOD: Key 2 M-O-N-E-Y

How to get rich, eventually, on video-on-demand.

Moderator

Dallas Clement, Cox

Speakers

Mark Greenberg, Showtime

Eric Kessler. HBO

Susan Packard, Scripps Networks

Kip Simonson, Charter

3:45-5:00 p.m.

Room 243

Do the Bureaus Form a Cabinet? Consensus & Convergence at the FCC

Everything that worries operators about what the FCC could do

Moderator

Sandy Wilson, Cox

Speakers

W. Kenneth Ferree, FCC

Jane Mago, FCC

William Maher, FCC

Robert Pepper, FCC

John Rogovin, FCC





Tuesday



9-10:30 a.m.

Hall A

GENERAL SESSION

Special Address

Michael K. Powell, chairman, Federal Communications Commission

A Blurry Morning Eye for the Programming Guy (and Gal!)

Some of the industry's most distinguished programming executives reflect on the many aspects of the business of programming.

Moderator

Anderson Cooper, CNN

Speaker

Matthew C. Blank, Showtime

Geraldine Laybourne, Oxygen

Kenneth Lowe, E.W Scripps

Anne M. Sweeney, Disney/ABC

Tony Vinciquerra

, Fox

David Zaslav, NBC Cable

11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Room E1

Cable in the Cashroom: Cable CFOs

Chief financial officers of key cable companies discuss business plans

Moderator

KC Neel, CableWorld

Speakers

John Abbot, Insight

John Alchin, Comcast

Jimmy Hayes, Cox

Landel C. Hobbs, Time Warner Cable

2-3:15 p.m.

Room E1

SHOWCASE SESSION

What Quarrels? Operator & Programmer Collaborative Marketing Programs

What makes for a successful marketing partnership between a programmer and an operator?

Moderator

Coleman Breland, Turner Network Sales Inc.

Speakers

Stacy Gordon, Comcast

Jim Heneghan, Charter

Andie Kallinger, Lifetime

Lori McFarling, Discovery Networks

Scot Safon, TBS

Anthony Surratt, Cox

2-3:15 p.m.

Room E2

Now Featuring ARPU, the Wonder Puppy: Financial Analysts on Cable

Insightful assessments of the cable and telecommunications industry

Moderator

Dinni Jain, Insight

Speakers

Richard Bilotti, Morgan Stanley Dean Witter

Aryeh Bourkoff, UBS Securities

Raymond Lee Katz, Bear Stearns

Douglas Shapiro, Banc of America

2-3:15 p.m.

Room E3

2004—This is Interactive's Year!

The state of interactive television, with demonstrations

Moderator

John P. Roberts, GSN

Speakers

Patricia Armstrong, Time Warner Cable

Patrick Donoghue, Cablevision

Steve Heeb, Comcast

V. Tyrone Lam, Buzztime

Matthew Murphy, ESPN

Todd Walker, TV Guide

2-3:15 p.m.

Room 245

Are You Decent? Educating Customers about Cable's Family Viewing Resources

Details on the new industry-wide consumer-education campaign, Cable Puts You in Control.

Moderator

Rob Stoddard, NCTA

Speakers

Victoria Clarke,

Comcast

Annie Howell, Discovery Communications

James D. Munchel, Susquehanna Communications

Peggy O'Brien, Cable in the Classroom

3:45-5 p.m.

Room E1

SHOWCASE SESSION

High Definitely!—Best Ways to Market HDTV

Cable has hit a home run with HDTV service, now delivering an HD package in the great majority of markets across the country.

Moderator

Charles W. Ellis, Time Warner

Speakers

Andy Addis, Comcast

Mark Cuban, HDNet

William K. Geppert, Cox

Julie Simon, Time Warner Cable

Clint Stinchcomb, Discovery HD Theater

3:45-5:00 p.m.

Room E2

Bit o' Money: VoIP, Cable's Sweetest New Fiber-Rich Offering

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) is arguably the industry's hottest new service. What do you need to do it?

Moderator

Matt Stump, Multichannel News

Speakers

Gerald Campbell, Time-Warner Cable

Thomas Cullen, Charter

David Pugliese,Cox

3:45-5 p.m.

Room 243

"Please, Please Me": Listening to the Customer

How to teach frontline installers and CSRs to deal with customers

Moderator

Jim Braun, Time Warner Cable

Speakers

Erin Hand, Cox

Shaun McKenzie, Cablevision

Brian Mossor, Comcast Corp.



Wednesday



10:30-11:45 a.m.

Room E1

SHOWCASE SESSION

The Seven Habits of Highly Successful Products

New products and services are a critical revenue stream for operators and cable's salvation among customers. Some case studies

Moderator

Arthur C. Orduña, Advance/Newhouse

Speakers

Eric P. Brown, Charter

Patricia A. Gottesman, Cablevision

Tom Kinney, Time Warner Cable

Gary McCollum, Cox

12:30-2 p.m.

Hall A

GENERAL SESSION

Top Guns on the Firing Line

The final word, with cable's heavy hitters

Moderator

Sallie Hofmeister, The Los Angeles Times

Speakers

Glenn A. Britt, Time Warner Cable

Stephen B. Burke, Comcast

Rocco B. Commisso, Mediacom

James O. Robbins, Cox

Thomas M. Rutledge, Cablevision

Carl Vogel, Charter

Michael S. Willner, Insight