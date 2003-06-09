NCTA Schedule
By Staff
Sunday, June 8
Catching the Next Wave of Broadband Growth
1:30-2:45 p.m. Grand Ballroom A
Moderator: Char Beales, CTAM
Speakers: Dean MacDonald, Rogers Cable; Douglas Shapiro, Banc of America Securities; Howard Horowitz, Horowitz & Associates; Lisa Hook, America Online; Patrick Esser, Cox Communications; Steve Wadsworth, Walt Disney Internet Group
Everything but the Kitchen Sync: Cable's Amazing Set-Top Box
4-5 p.m. Room S104
Moderator: Jim Braun, Time Warner Cable
Speakers: Mark DePietro, Motorola Broadband Communications Sector; Matt Stump, Multichannel News; Neil Gaydon, Pace Micro Technology Americas; Robert Van Orden, Scientific-Atlanta; Bert Kolde, Digeo
The Whole World Is Watching
4-5 p.m. Room S105AB
Moderator: Jenny Alonzo, Lifetime Entertainment Services
Speakers: Johnathan Rodgers, Comcast/RadioOne Network; Kent Rice, International Channel Networks; Willie Gary, MBC Network; Yolanda Foster, Telemundo Communications Group; Cyma Zarghami, Nickelodeon
Monday, June 9
Leading the Digital Revolution
9-10:30 a.m. Grand Ballroom
Keynote: Matthew Blank, Showtime Networks; Robert Sachs, NCTA
Moderator: Lou Dobbs, CNN
Speakers: Mel Karmazin, Viacom; Richard Parsons, AOL Time Warner; Bill Gates, Microsoft; Brian Roberts, Comcast
Broadband Content Icons
1-2:15 p.m. Room S101
Moderator: Arthur Orduña, Advance/Newhouse Communications
Speakers: Bob Visse, Microsoft; Jim Ramo, Movielink; Merrill Brown, RealNetworks; Shawn Hardin, America Online
How TV Is Changing
1-2:15 p.m. Room S102CD
Host: Rick Feldman, NATPE
Speakers: Geoffrey Darby, Oxygen Media; Michael Rosenblum, Rosenblum Associates
Analyze This, Analyze That: Wall Street Talks Cable
2:45-4 p.m. Room S104
Moderator: Kim Kelly, Insight Communications
Speakers: Lara Warner, Credit Suisse First Boston; Niraj Gupta, Salomon Smith Barney; Richard Bilotti, Morgan Stanley Dean Witter; Aryeh Bourkoff, UBS Warburg
Good 'n' Plenty: Cable's Sweet Spot in Programming
2:45-4 p.m. Room S105CD
Moderator: Italia Commisso-Weinand, Mediacom Communications
Speakers: Susan Packard, Scripps Networks New Ventures; Carole Black, Lifetime Entertainment Services; Dan Davids, The History Channel; Gary Levine, Showtime Networks; Henry Schleiff, Court TV
News From the Hill: Congressional Staff Panel Discussion
2:45-4 p.m. Room S102CD
Speakers: Congressional staff
Richer, Deeper, More Profitable: Advertising Broadband Style
2:45-4 p.m. Room S101
Moderator: Kevin Barry, Cablevision Advertising Bureau
Speakers: Rishad Tobaccowala, Starcom Worldwide; Debora Wilson, Weather.com; John Skipper, ESPN.com and ESPN The Magazine
It Just Keeps Getting Better: Cable's Financial Outlook
4:30-5:30 p.m. Room S104
Moderator: John Higgins, BROADCASTING & CABLE
Speakers: Peter Brubaker, Susquehanna Media; William Dordelman, Comcast; Dinni Jain, Insight Communications; Jimmy Hayes, Cox Communications
The New Sell-ibacy: Getting Customers to Go From One Product to Many Products
4:30-5:30 p.m. Room S105AB
Moderator:
Kent Gibbons, Multichannel News
Speakers: Ed Tettemer, Red Tettemer; Gregg Graff, Insight Communications; Joe Rooney, Cox Communications; Keith Burkley, Time Warner Cable
Tuesday, June 10
Through a Lens Brightly: The Changing Picture of Cable Programming
9-10:30 a.m. Grand Ballroom
Keynote: Michael Powell, Federal Communications Commission
Speakers: George Bodenheimer, ESPN /ABC Sports; John Hendricks, Discovery Communications; Joshua Sapan, Rainbow Media Holdings; Mark Cuban, HDNet LLC; Matthew Blank, Showtime Networks
Santa Claws: Using New Products to Retain Customers
1-2:15 p.m. Room S104
Moderator: Pamela Euler Halling, Insight Communications
Speakers: Andy Addis, Comcast Cable Communications; Arthur Reynolds, Cox Communications; Brian Kelly, Time Warner Cable; Kristin Dolan, Cablevision Systems
See Spots Run: Making and Moving Advertising on Cable TV
1-2:15 p.m. Room S105CD
Moderator: Bill Burke, The Weather Channel Companies
Speakers: Charlie Thurston, Comcast Cable Communications; Joe Abruzzese, Discovery Communications; Joe Uva, OMD Worldwide; Melissa Grego, Television Week
Revenue Opportunities in Selling Broadband B2B
2:45-4 p.m. Room S101
Moderator: Matt Stump, Multichannel News
Speakers: Coby Sillers, Cox Communications; Kenneth Fitzpatrick, Time Warner Cable; Lydia Loizides, Jupiter Research
Subscribers On-Demand: Delivering What They Want, When They Want It
2:45-4 p.m. Room S102AB
Moderator: Dom Stasi, TVN Entertainment
Speakers: Douglas Makofka, Motorola; John Amaral, Artel Video Systems; Junseok Hwang PhD, Syracuse University; Robert Scheffler, Broadbus Technologies; Ardie Bahraini, Motorola Broadband Communications Sector
The MO on VOD, SVOD, FVOD
2:45-4 p.m. Room S104
Moderator: Mike Pohl, nCUBE
Speakers: Steve Brenner, iNDemand; Terry Denson, Insight Communications; Jillaina Wachendorf, Starz Encore Group; Kevin Cohen, Turner Broadcasting System; Michael Snyder, Comcast Cable Communications
Wednesday, June 11
Dish Can't Be Right: Marketing Against the Competition
10:30 a.m.-noon Room S102CD
Moderator: Richard Yelen, Charter Communications
Speakers: Jimmy Schaeffler, The Carmel Group; John Pascarelli, Mediacom Communications
The Big Picture on the Big Picture: HiDef & Cable
10:30 a.m.-noon Room S104
Moderator: John Taylor, Zenith Electronics
Speakers: Lynne Elander, Cox Communications; Paul Dempsey, Pioneer Electronics (USA); Tom Kinney, Time Warner Cable; John Rigsby, Bright House Networks
The Magnificent Seven: Cable CEOs Saddle-Up for Business
12:30-2 p.m. Grand Ballroom
Moderator: Harry Jessell, BROADCASTING & CABLE
Speakers: James Robbins, Cox Communications; Rocco Commisso, Mediacom Communications; Stephen Burke, Comcast Cable Communications; Tom Rutledge, Cablevision Systems; William Schleyer, Adelphia Communications; Carl Vogel, Charter Communications; Glenn Britt, Time Warner Cable
