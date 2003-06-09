NCTA Schedule



Sunday, June 8

Catching the Next Wave of Broadband Growth

1:30-2:45 p.m. Grand Ballroom A

Moderator: Char Beales, CTAM

Speakers: Dean MacDonald, Rogers Cable; Douglas Shapiro, Banc of America Securities; Howard Horowitz, Horowitz & Associates; Lisa Hook, America Online; Patrick Esser, Cox Communications; Steve Wadsworth, Walt Disney Internet Group

Everything but the Kitchen Sync: Cable's Amazing Set-Top Box

4-5 p.m. Room S104

Moderator: Jim Braun, Time Warner Cable

Speakers: Mark DePietro, Motorola Broadband Communications Sector; Matt Stump, Multichannel News; Neil Gaydon, Pace Micro Technology Americas; Robert Van Orden, Scientific-Atlanta; Bert Kolde, Digeo

The Whole World Is Watching

4-5 p.m. Room S105AB

Moderator: Jenny Alonzo, Lifetime Entertainment Services

Speakers: Johnathan Rodgers, Comcast/RadioOne Network; Kent Rice, International Channel Networks; Willie Gary, MBC Network; Yolanda Foster, Telemundo Communications Group; Cyma Zarghami, Nickelodeon

Monday, June 9

Leading the Digital Revolution

9-10:30 a.m. Grand Ballroom

Keynote: Matthew Blank, Showtime Networks; Robert Sachs, NCTA

Moderator: Lou Dobbs, CNN

Speakers: Mel Karmazin, Viacom; Richard Parsons, AOL Time Warner; Bill Gates, Microsoft; Brian Roberts, Comcast

Broadband Content Icons

1-2:15 p.m. Room S101

Moderator: Arthur Orduña, Advance/Newhouse Communications

Speakers: Bob Visse, Microsoft; Jim Ramo, Movielink; Merrill Brown, RealNetworks; Shawn Hardin, America Online

How TV Is Changing

1-2:15 p.m. Room S102CD

Host: Rick Feldman, NATPE

Speakers: Geoffrey Darby, Oxygen Media; Michael Rosenblum, Rosenblum Associates

Analyze This, Analyze That: Wall Street Talks Cable

2:45-4 p.m. Room S104

Moderator: Kim Kelly, Insight Communications

Speakers: Lara Warner, Credit Suisse First Boston; Niraj Gupta, Salomon Smith Barney; Richard Bilotti, Morgan Stanley Dean Witter; Aryeh Bourkoff, UBS Warburg

Good 'n' Plenty: Cable's Sweet Spot in Programming

2:45-4 p.m. Room S105CD

Moderator: Italia Commisso-Weinand, Mediacom Communications

Speakers: Susan Packard, Scripps Networks New Ventures; Carole Black, Lifetime Entertainment Services; Dan Davids, The History Channel; Gary Levine, Showtime Networks; Henry Schleiff, Court TV

News From the Hill: Congressional Staff Panel Discussion

2:45-4 p.m. Room S102CD

Speakers: Congressional staff

Richer, Deeper, More Profitable: Advertising Broadband Style

2:45-4 p.m. Room S101

Moderator: Kevin Barry, Cablevision Advertising Bureau

Speakers: Rishad Tobaccowala, Starcom Worldwide; Debora Wilson, Weather.com; John Skipper, ESPN.com and ESPN The Magazine

It Just Keeps Getting Better: Cable's Financial Outlook

4:30-5:30 p.m. Room S104

Moderator: John Higgins, BROADCASTING & CABLE

Speakers: Peter Brubaker, Susquehanna Media; William Dordelman, Comcast; Dinni Jain, Insight Communications; Jimmy Hayes, Cox Communications

The New Sell-ibacy: Getting Customers to Go From One Product to Many Products

4:30-5:30 p.m. Room S105AB

Moderator:

Kent Gibbons, Multichannel News

Speakers: Ed Tettemer, Red Tettemer; Gregg Graff, Insight Communications; Joe Rooney, Cox Communications; Keith Burkley, Time Warner Cable

Tuesday, June 10



Through a Lens Brightly: The Changing Picture of Cable Programming

9-10:30 a.m. Grand Ballroom

Keynote: Michael Powell, Federal Communications Commission

Speakers: George Bodenheimer, ESPN /ABC Sports; John Hendricks, Discovery Communications; Joshua Sapan, Rainbow Media Holdings; Mark Cuban, HDNet LLC; Matthew Blank, Showtime Networks

Santa Claws: Using New Products to Retain Customers

1-2:15 p.m. Room S104

Moderator: Pamela Euler Halling, Insight Communications

Speakers: Andy Addis, Comcast Cable Communications; Arthur Reynolds, Cox Communications; Brian Kelly, Time Warner Cable; Kristin Dolan, Cablevision Systems

See Spots Run: Making and Moving Advertising on Cable TV

1-2:15 p.m. Room S105CD

Moderator: Bill Burke, The Weather Channel Companies

Speakers: Charlie Thurston, Comcast Cable Communications; Joe Abruzzese, Discovery Communications; Joe Uva, OMD Worldwide; Melissa Grego, Television Week

Revenue Opportunities in Selling Broadband B2B

2:45-4 p.m. Room S101

Moderator: Matt Stump, Multichannel News

Speakers: Coby Sillers, Cox Communications; Kenneth Fitzpatrick, Time Warner Cable; Lydia Loizides, Jupiter Research

Subscribers On-Demand: Delivering What They Want, When They Want It

2:45-4 p.m. Room S102AB

Moderator: Dom Stasi, TVN Entertainment

Speakers: Douglas Makofka, Motorola; John Amaral, Artel Video Systems; Junseok Hwang PhD, Syracuse University; Robert Scheffler, Broadbus Technologies; Ardie Bahraini, Motorola Broadband Communications Sector

The MO on VOD, SVOD, FVOD

2:45-4 p.m. Room S104

Moderator: Mike Pohl, nCUBE

Speakers: Steve Brenner, iNDemand; Terry Denson, Insight Communications; Jillaina Wachendorf, Starz Encore Group; Kevin Cohen, Turner Broadcasting System; Michael Snyder, Comcast Cable Communications

Wednesday, June 11

Dish Can't Be Right: Marketing Against the Competition

10:30 a.m.-noon Room S102CD

Moderator: Richard Yelen, Charter Communications

Speakers: Jimmy Schaeffler, The Carmel Group; John Pascarelli, Mediacom Communications

The Big Picture on the Big Picture: HiDef & Cable

10:30 a.m.-noon Room S104

Moderator: John Taylor, Zenith Electronics

Speakers: Lynne Elander, Cox Communications; Paul Dempsey, Pioneer Electronics (USA); Tom Kinney, Time Warner Cable; John Rigsby, Bright House Networks

The Magnificent Seven: Cable CEOs Saddle-Up for Business

12:30-2 p.m. Grand Ballroom

Moderator: Harry Jessell, BROADCASTING & CABLE

Speakers: James Robbins, Cox Communications; Rocco Commisso, Mediacom Communications; Stephen Burke, Comcast Cable Communications; Tom Rutledge, Cablevision Systems; William Schleyer, Adelphia Communications; Carl Vogel, Charter Communications; Glenn Britt, Time Warner Cable