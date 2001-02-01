NCTA promotes Cimerman, Pierce

The NCTA's Rick Cimerman was promoted to senior director of state telecommunications policy, while David Pierce was promoted to senior director of public affairs. Cimerman handles state issues for the association, and spent much of last year trying to keep state legislatures from adopting bills that would require cable companies to open their networks to competitors. In the public affairs department, Pierce works on educating Congress and the public on the cable industry's community-building efforts, such as Cable in the Classroom. - Paige Albiniak