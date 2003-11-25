NCTA Names New Chief Lobbyist

Steven K. Berry Monday was picked to run the National Cable & Telecommunications Association’s Capitol Hill and White House lobbying team. He will assume the post of senior VP, government relations on January 2.

Berry, 51, previously was senior VP of government affairs for the Cellular Telecommunications & Internet Association where he handled all federal and state advocacy activities. He has been chief counsel and director of international operations and European affairs for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee; assistant Secretary of State for legislative affairs for the U.S. State Department; Republican chief of staff for the House Foreign Affairs Committee; and Republican counsel for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

He also has managed the office of U.S. Rep. William C. Wampler (R-Va.) and worked for the House Committee on Agriculture. "Steve brings to NCTA exceptional experience as both a representative of a well-respected trade association and senior staffer in Congress and the executive branch," said NCTA President Robert Sachs. "As the telecommunications market grows more competitive and challenging, Steve’s talents and knowledge will be vital to our continuing efforts to educate members of Congress and the Administration about cable’s commitment to quality, service and investment in new technologies."

Berry succeeds Pam Turner, who in March 2003 joined the Department of Homeland Security as assistant secretary for legislative affairs.