NCTA name change is official

NCTA makes its name change final tomorrow, switching from the National Cable Television Association to the National Cable and Telecommunications Association.

NCTA follows the lead of several other Washington trade associations who have altered their name but not their acronym in showing the world that their organization is keeping up with the changing digital times.

"Cable is no longer simply a provider of one-way video programming," says NCTA President Robert Sachs. "Cable is using its broadband infrastructure to provide consumers with a competitive choice of entertainment, information and telecommunications services."

In the past five years, the cable industry has spent $45 billion on upgrading facilities so operators could deliver two-way high-speed services over cable networks. - Paige Albiniak