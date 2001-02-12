NCTA Name Change
Robert Sachs, president of the newly renamed National Cable and Telecommunications Association, took advantage of the fifth anniversary of the 1996 Telecommunications Act Tuesday to unveil the new moniker (it had been National Cable Television Association). He told the Washington Metro Cable Club that it reflects "cable's transformation from a one-way video service to supplier of a broad range of advanced, two-way services"
