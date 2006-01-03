NCTA Makes Executive Appointments

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association has promoted two execs and re-hired a third.

Eleanor Winter, VP, special projects, has been named senior VP, special projects, running the association's political action committee (PAC), among other things.

Returning to NCTA as VP, congressional relations, is Steve Vest. Vest had been VP, congressional affairs two years ago before exiting to become VP, government affairs, for Gemstar-TV Guide, and director of government affairs for law firm Bracewell & Giuliani.

Wanda Townsend, senior director, government relations, has been named VP, government relations.

