NCTA gets two new gearheads

Andy Scott and Rex Bullinger are joining NCTA's science and technology department.

Scott returns to NCTA as director of engineering. He was an engineer with NCTA before spending four years at KPMG Consulting, where he was a manager in communications and content.

Bullinger will be director of broadband technology, coming to the association from Excite@Home, where he was an engineering manager. Prior to that, Bullinger was a member of Hewlett-Packard's Interactive Broadband Products division.