NCTA Chairman Decker Anstrom Likely To Step Down

National Cable & Telecommunications Association board Chairman Decker Anstrom is likely to step down later this week, according to a top cable industry executive.



Anstrom's exit was necessitated by the sale of The Weather Channel, which he heads, to NBCU and private equity firms. Anstrom, former president of NCTA, remains atop former Weather Channel parent, Landmark Communications, which still owns TV stations and newspapers.



Cablevision COO Tom Rutledge, board vice chairman, moves up to chairman, at least until new elections in the spring.



Anstrom was elected to a second term as board chaiman in May. The NBCU deal was announced in July.