NCTA appoints new board
The National Cable & Telecommunications Association has elected a new
board of directors, it said Wednesday in New Orleans, where it is finishing up
its annual conference and trade show.
Insight Communications Co. Inc. president and CEO Michael Willner will serve a second
term as chairman of the board, while Time Warner Cable chairman and CEO Glenn
Britt will serve as vice chairman.
Adelphia Communications Corp. chairman, CEO and president John Rigas will be secretary, and Comcast
Corp. president Brian Roberts will be treasurer.
The NCTA Executive Committee will be comprised of: immediate past chairman Joseph Collins,
AOL Time Warner Inc.'s chairman and CEO of interactive video; NCTA president Robert
Sachs; Landmark Communications Inc. president and CEO Decker Anstrom; Showtime
Networks Inc. chairman and CEO Matthew Blank; A&E Television Networks president
and CEO Nicholas Davatzes; Cablevision Systems Corp. president and
CEO James Dolan; Advance/Newhouse Communications president Robert Miron; Cox
Communications Inc. president and CEO James Robbins; AT&T Broadband president
and CEO William Schleyer; and Charter Communications Inc. president and CEO
Carl Vogel.
The board also elected directors to two-year terms.
