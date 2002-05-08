NCTA appoints new board

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association has elected a new

board of directors, it said Wednesday in New Orleans, where it is finishing up

its annual conference and trade show.

Insight Communications Co. Inc. president and CEO Michael Willner will serve a second

term as chairman of the board, while Time Warner Cable chairman and CEO Glenn

Britt will serve as vice chairman.

Adelphia Communications Corp. chairman, CEO and president John Rigas will be secretary, and Comcast

Corp. president Brian Roberts will be treasurer.

The NCTA Executive Committee will be comprised of: immediate past chairman Joseph Collins,

AOL Time Warner Inc.'s chairman and CEO of interactive video; NCTA president Robert

Sachs; Landmark Communications Inc. president and CEO Decker Anstrom; Showtime

Networks Inc. chairman and CEO Matthew Blank; A&E Television Networks president

and CEO Nicholas Davatzes; Cablevision Systems Corp. president and

CEO James Dolan; Advance/Newhouse Communications president Robert Miron; Cox

Communications Inc. president and CEO James Robbins; AT&T Broadband president

and CEO William Schleyer; and Charter Communications Inc. president and CEO

Carl Vogel.

The board also elected directors to two-year terms.