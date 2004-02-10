NCC Senior VP Smith Dies

Gina Smith, senior vice president of sales for cable rep firm National Cable Communications, based in New York, was killed in a car accident in Connecticut Sunday night. She was 47.

She joined NCC in November of 2003 after a seven-year stint with NBC, most recently as senior VP of ad sales for the Telemundo station group. Earlier in her career, she was with CBS in various sales positions.

In a statement, NCC President Greg Schaefer said, "Gina was a rare spirit, and she became a leader, guiding force and friend to many of us at NCC, our clients and our affiliates in the short time she was here. She will be remembered forever and missed terribly."