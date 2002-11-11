NCC names CBS' Schaefer

National Cable Communications has chosen Greg Schaefer -- an executive with

extensive broadcast rep-firm experience -- as chief operating officer, a post

that had been vacant since John Sawhill's retirement.

Sawhill, who also came from a broadcast-sales background, retired last

December.

Earlier in his five-year NCC stint, Sawhill had been CEO, a post assumed two-and-a-half years ago by Tom Olson, who had been CEO at Katz Media Group, one of the rep

firm's partners.

Schaefer, who will report to Olson, will oversee the largest spot-cable sales

rep firm's spot-sales, technology and operations divisions.

He spent 20 years at CBS, most recently as station manager of the network's

flagship station, WCBS-TV New York.

His earlier posts include Viacom Station Sales president, overseeing 35

owned-and-operated stations, and executive vice president of CBS TV Station Sales.

He also worked at Westinghouse Broadcasting Co.'s Group W Television Sales,

which later merged with CBS.

In the announcement, Schaefer alluded to NCC's interconnect initiative and

backroom refinements, noting that spot-cable has become more buyer-friendly:

"Spot cable has made exceptional progress over the past few years, in organizing

markets and creating easier and more efficient ways for advertisers and agencies

to connect cable's expanding audience."

NCC, which now has more than 400 employees, is jointly owned by Katz Media,

AT&T Broadband, Comcast Corp., Cox Communications Inc. and Time Warner

Cable.