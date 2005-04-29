NCAA Reviews Alcohol-Ad Policy

The National Collegiate Athletic Association board of directors said it is reviewing its alcohol-advertising policy.

The American Medical Association Wednesday called for the NCAA to consider banning alcohol advertising from NCAA events. The Division 1 board met April 28 in Indianapolis.

AMA President Elect Edward Hill argued that "allowing aggressive alcohol advertising during its events only encourages underage consumption of alcohol." And back in March, in advance of the March Madness of the NCAA Division 1 basketball championships, former football coach Rep. Tom Osborne (R-Neb.) and a handful of other legislators, introduced a "sense of the House" resolution urging the athletic conference to ban the ads.

The board did not vote up or down on alcohol ads, but it did agree to "develop a comprehensive alcohol policy that would cover all three divisions." Currently, the conference limits alcohol ads in its championships to 60 seconds per broadcast hour and any bans alcohol ads or sales in championship venues.

