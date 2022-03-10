NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament 2022 - Where and How to Stream March Madness

We like Gonzaga to once again advance all the way to the Final, but once again we wonder if the Bulldogs have the athleticism to beat a Kentucky or Arizona. UCLA is once again an interesting mid-to-high seed to watch. So is Southern California.

While we may have no business giving you advice on how to fill in your March Madness bracket, we can offer some insight on how to stream the games, which will all be carried by either CBS and CBS Sports, and WarnerMedia/Turner cable networks TNT, TBS and trueTV.

Starting with the "First Four" play-in tournament on March 15, through the "Round of 64" on March 17, and concluding with the championship game on April 4, you can stream all the games consigned to WarnerMedia cable networks via the individual TVE channel apps (such as Watch TNT), or through the Watch March Madness Live app, which consolidates all three Turner Networks-branded channels into one app.

Tournament selection is set for Sunday.

You'll need a virtual MVPD or SVOD service Paramount Plus to stream CBS or CBS Sports.

The chart below has six good TVE app, SVOD and vMVPD options that bundle relevant March Madness networks:

(Image credit: Championship Research)

Also, here's a quasi-detailed schedule, that breaks down the tournament by date, round and location, courtesy of the NCAA: