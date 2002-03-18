N.C. tower felled by plane

WRAL-TV Raleigh, N.C., was not off the air after all.

Although a tower it owns was felled by a light-plane accident last week in

which the pilot was killed, it was not either of the towers used by WRAL-TV,

according to John Greene, vice president of special projects for WRAL-TV parent

Capitol Broadcasting Co. Inc.

He explained: 'The tower that was hit and felled was the broadcast tower

leased to WKFT Fayetteville [N.C.], not either of the towers used by WRAL-TV or

WRAL-DT. The tower that fell is owned by Capitol Broadcasting, but it is only

used by WRAL for microwave news reports from our bureau in Fayetteville. WRAL-TV

is on a 2,000-foot tower near Raleigh, and WRAL-DT is on another 2,000-foot

tower near Raleigh. Both stations and towers are fine and neither was damaged in

any way.'

He added, 'Capitol helped WKFT, which is owned by Bahakel Communications

[Ltd.], to get back on the air with the help of Microspace [Communications

Corp.], which is owned by Capitol Broadcasting Co. Inc. Capitol has also offered

to provide temporary space to WKFT on one of its taller towers near

Raleigh.'