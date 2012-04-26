NBCU's New Curve Films Presentation Sizes Up Millennials

A new unit, recently formed by NBCUniversal, will create

videos to better illustrate demographic data on various audience segments to

marketers. Called Curve Films, the unit is a product of the NBCU integrated

media group and its goal, according to John Shea, executive VP and CMO of the

group, is to make research data more compelling and entertaining.





Rather than read through a lengthy whitepaper report, agency

folks can sit back and watch a video; films will come marked along the timer

stream so that a viewer can click on a dot to freeze the image and see a

research factoid.





Curve is hoping to send out one video per quarter via email

to 1,000 or so employees at media agencies around the country. The beginning

segment of the first one, titled Y Now,

was sent out this past Monday. Plans were for a separate four- or five-minute

segment to be emailed out each day this week.





The film interviews nine different millennials, or

Generation Y men and women in the 18-34 year-old age category. Each represents

a different lifestyle segment, and during the interviews, different research

data is posted on the screen applying to that particular lifestyle.





The first three segments featured interviews with a

traditional married mom, a stay-at-home dad, a 26-year-old man who moved back in

with his parents, a single poet and a woman who started her own business.





The film is packed with various data points that give

insight into the 76 million millennials living in the U.S. Given that size

potential customer base, any additional research is a boon for marketers. Among

the figures:





68% of Gen Y moms would rather be stay-at-home parents than

work at an outside job

70% of Gen Y dads agree with this statement: "My life completely revolves

around my children."

61% of Gen Y dads believe that in the next decade, there will be as many

stay-at-home dads as there are stay-at-home moms

Multigenerational households have nearly doubled in the U.S. in the past 50

years from 26 million to 49 million

24% of young adults who lived on their own have moved back in with their

parents

69% of Gen Ys would prefer to pursue passion over a paycheck

54% of Gen Ys either want to start their own business or already have started

one

66% of Gen Ys would rather earn $50,000 in a dream job than $200,000 in a job

less fulfilling

68% of Gen Ys would rather be called a "hipster" than a "yuppie"

83% of Gen Ys expect freelancing to be part of their careers

Only 27% of Gen Ys say they'd prefer traditional employment over freelance

6 out of 10 Gen Ys have already changed careers at least once

A majority of Gen Ys (53%) consider six months to a year of employment as being

loyal to their employer

70% of Gen Ys say they may change jobs as the economy improves

66% of Gen Ys say it is likely they will switch careers at some point, compared

to 55% of Gen Xers or 31% of baby boomers