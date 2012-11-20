NBCUniversal, Suddenlink Reach Carriage Agreement

NBCUniversal said Tuesday that it has reached a

comprehensive multiyear affiliation agreement with Suddenlink Communications,

allowing the St. Louis-based MSO to carry the content giant's entire portfolio

of broadcast and cable networks.

The agreement includes expansive rights to carry the 2014

Winter Olympics as well as on-demand content from NBCUniversal's cable and

broadcast network portfolio, and access to live channels across multiple

platforms, both in and out of the home.

In addition, the comprehensive agreement covers

retransmission consent for NBC and Telemundo owned stations and continued

carriage of all NBCUniversal's cable networks including USA, Bravo Media, cloo,

Chiller, CNBC, G4, MSNBC, mun2, NBC Sports Network, Oxygen Media, Syfy,

Telemundo Media and Universal HD as well as Comcast SportsNet Bay Area, Comcast

SportsNet California and Comcast SportsNet Mid Atlantic.

