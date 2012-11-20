NBCUniversal, Suddenlink Reach Carriage Agreement
NBCUniversal said Tuesday that it has reached a
comprehensive multiyear affiliation agreement with Suddenlink Communications,
allowing the St. Louis-based MSO to carry the content giant's entire portfolio
of broadcast and cable networks.
The agreement includes expansive rights to carry the 2014
Winter Olympics as well as on-demand content from NBCUniversal's cable and
broadcast network portfolio, and access to live channels across multiple
platforms, both in and out of the home.
In addition, the comprehensive agreement covers
retransmission consent for NBC and Telemundo owned stations and continued
carriage of all NBCUniversal's cable networks including USA, Bravo Media, cloo,
Chiller, CNBC, G4, MSNBC, mun2, NBC Sports Network, Oxygen Media, Syfy,
Telemundo Media and Universal HD as well as Comcast SportsNet Bay Area, Comcast
SportsNet California and Comcast SportsNet Mid Atlantic.
