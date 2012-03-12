NBCU to Use Arbitron PPM to Measure Olympic Out-Of-Home TV Viewing

NBCUniversal will use Arbriton's portable people meter (PPM) to measure out-of-home TV viewing for the upcoming Olympic Games, according to MediaPost.

This move, which will be the highest-profile use of the PPM for out-of-home TV audience measurement to date, comes just as the Media Rating Council, discredited the service in five markets: Cleveland, Portland (Ore.), Riverside-San Bernardino (Calif.), Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo and Tampa-St. Petersberg-Clearwater, the report said.

NBCU said the research would be part of its "Billion Dollar Lab," which will factor in the data from out-of-home viewing via a panel of 69,000 PPM panelists in 44 top U.S. media markets, according to the story.