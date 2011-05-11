NBCU Ups Dunleavy, Rosenbloom

NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment and Cable Studios has

promoted Catherine Dunleavy and Cheryl Rosenbloom, the division said Wednesday.

Both report to chairman Bonnie Hammer.

Dunleavy will be executive VP and chief financial officer

for the division, upped from the same position at NBCU Cable and Distribution.

I her new position she will oversee financial strategy, planning and operations

for the division.

Rosenbloom was appointed senior VP, human resources, where

she'll oversee the department's agenda for Hammer's division.

"Based on terrific collaborations with Catherine and

Cheryl in the past, I'm confident that they will provide exactly the expertise,

support and guidance that will help drive the growth of the entire

division," said Hammer in a statement. "I look forward to their

partnership as we continue to build our distinct, innovative brands."