NBCU Ups Blanchard to SVP of Corporate Communications

NBCUniversal on Thursday promoted Cameron Blanchard to senior VP of corporate communications.

Blanchard will lead the development and execution of NBCU's media relations and will serve as a principal corporate media spokesperson across the company's networks and business divisions. She will have direct oversight for all NBCU corporate communications functions including ad sales, research, cable distribution, legal affairs, diversity, NBC stations and affiliates and internal communications.

"Cameron is perfect for this position," said Adam Miller, executive VP, NBCU. "She is smart, creative, committed and extremely well respected both internally and externally. I have worked closely with Cameron over the past two years and having seen firsthand how effective she is, I have no doubt that she will be a huge success and bring tremendous value in her new role."

Blanchard's most recent post was head of communications for NBCU's Entertainment & Digital Networks and Integrated Media division.