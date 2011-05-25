NBCU Taps Halpert as 'CMO in Residence'
Monica Halpert, former CMO and head of content, community
and communications for Bluefly.com, will join NBCUniversal's Integrated
Strategic Marketing (ISM) team as their fourth "CMO in Residence" this summer.
The ISM team develops customized ad sales solutions
across the company's portfolio and chooses a CMO in Residence for its quarterly
rotational program to bring outside expertise to develop programs to meet the clients'
needs.
"I am excited to welcome Monica as our first
'digital' CMO in Residence," said Lauren Zalaznick, chairman, NBCUniversal
Entertainment & Digital Networks and Integrated Media. "Digital is a key
driver of growth for every area in the company. Monica is not only an expert is
this space, but also a true brand strategist who will be a tremendous resource
to tap for each of our businesses across the portfolio."
Halpert has been with Bluefly for seven years, developing
the brand's online presence by launching one of the first retailer blogs, "Flypaper,"
and FlyTV. She headed the company's integration partnerships, which led to Bluefly's
deal with Confessions of a Shopaholic
to host their official movie site.
Previous CMOs in Residence include John Shea, previously
EVP, Integrated Marketing and Branded Content at MTV Networks; Michele Kessler,
former vice president of global chocolate strategy, Mars, Inc. and Bill
Stewart, former SVP and CMO, K-Mart.
