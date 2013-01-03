NBCU Strikes Affiliate Deal With NRTC

NBCUniversal announced its sixth carriage deal in about

eight weeks Thursday, this time with the National Rural Telecommunications

Cooperative, a group that represents more than 1,500 rural utilities and

affiliates in 48 states.

According to NBCU, the deal includes expansive rights to

carry the Olympics, on-demand content from the programming giant's cable and

broadcast properties and TV Everywhere-like authentication rights that give

customers access to live channels on several different platforms in and out of

the home.

This is the sixth carriage deal NBCU has reached since

November, when it announced a comprehensive agreement with Cablevision

Systems. Since then the programming giant has inked deals with Mediacom

Communications, the National

Cable Television Cooperative, Suddenlink

Communications and Verizon

Communications. "This agreement continues our successful and long standing

partnership with NRTC and underscores our commitment to TV Everywhere," said

NBCU executive vice president, content distribution Matt Bond in a statement.

"I'm pleased NRTC appreciates the value our strong portfolio of broadcast

stations, cable networks and Olympics coverage we deliver to their

subscribers."

The deal also covers retransmission consent for NBC and Telemundo owned

stations and continued carriage of all NBCUniversal's cable networks including,

Bravo, cloo, Chiller, CNBC, CNBC World, E!, G4, MSNBC, mun2, NBC Sports

Network, Oxygen, Sprout, Style, Syfy, Golf Channel, Telemundo Media, Universal

HD and USA.

"We're excited to expand our TV Everywhere offering,

MyTimeTV, with content from NBCUniversal's diverse networks," said Madeleine Forrer, NRTC's VP of video services, in a statement. "This summer,

our members participated in NBC Universal's Olympics authenticated,

multiplatform offering, and we're happy to continue this relationship with

expanded content rights from NBCUniversal's networks, including both

authenticated live channels and FVOD as well as program restart."