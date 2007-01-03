NBCU Pulls Plug on Megan Mullally

The low-rated talk show’s staff was told Wednesday that production would cease immediately.

It will air through the end of January with a mix of originals and reruns, as had been scheduled.

A spokesman for the syndicator said it would work with stations “on programming solutions,” which could include double runs of other fare such as Access Hollywood. Other syndicators are expected to jump into the fray quickly to capture as many vacant spots as possible in time for the February sweeps.

In a statement, NBCU said, "We are very proud of the hard work and effort that our staff put into the production of this show. And our host, Megan Mullally, is truly one of the most talented people in our business. We are grateful to have partnered with her on the show and are appreciative for her tireless commitment, effort and dedication to this endeavor."

