NBCU Promotes Schiller to EVP, Digital Media Sales

Scott Schiller has been named executive vice president,

digital media sales for NBCUniversal's entertainment & digital networks and

integrated media (E&DN/IM) division, the company announced Tuesday.

In this newly created role, Schiller will oversee

advertising sales for Fandango, iVillage, DailyCandy, Swirl and Television Without

Pity to develop sales strategies across web, mobile and new media platforms. He

will report directly to Dave Cassaro, president of cable entertainment &

digital advertising sales and Nick Lehman, president, digital for E&DN/IM.

"Scott is a true expert in the digital marketplace,

having built his entire career in this business," said Cassaro. "He has an

unbelievably successful track record in cross network sales, and I am excited

to work with him in the new company as we take these digital brands to the next

level."

Schiller will work alongside Peter Naylor, EVP, digital

media sales for NBCU's television-branded online platforms to develop sales

He was most recently SVP, advertising sales, Comcast Digital

Entertainment. Before he joined Comcast in 2009, Schiller served as EVP, global

marketing and the original chief revenue officer of Glam Media. Schiller

co-founded the Interactive Advertising Bureau, where he served as its first vice

chairman.