NBCU Promotes Mehta to COO/CFO, Entertainment and Digital Networks and Integrated Media
NBCUniversal has promoted Salil Mehta to the newly
created position of chief operating officer and chief financial officer of the Entertainment
& Digital Networks and Integrated Media division, the company announced today.
In this role, Mehta will oversee the day-to-day
operations, finance, legal and business affairs, as well as the development and
strategic planning for the division's entire portfolio, which includes
Telemundo, mun2, Bravo Media, Oxygen Media and Style. He will report to Lauren
Zalaznick, chairman of the division.
"Salil has been an incredible asset to NBCUniversal over
the past three years, a proven performer whose insight, integrity and expertise
has been invaluable to our company's growth," Zalaznick said. "With direct
operational and strategic planning experience, he is a great collaborator and
someone who understands how to take each of our team's businesses to the next
level of success."
Mehta previously served as president, business operations,
strategy and development for NBCU. He was involved with NBCUniversal's
integration with Comcast, where he worked with CEO Steve Burke.
"Salil spent nearly a year leading the integration
efforts between NBCUniversal and Comcast, so I had the chance to work with him
closely," said Burke. "Salil
is an expert problem solver and a great executive. I am pleased that he'll be focusing
his talents on one of the most important areas of our business."
