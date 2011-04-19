NBCU Promotes Mehta to COO/CFO, Entertainment and Digital Networks and Integrated Media

NBCUniversal has promoted Salil Mehta to the newly

created position of chief operating officer and chief financial officer of the Entertainment

& Digital Networks and Integrated Media division, the company announced today.

In this role, Mehta will oversee the day-to-day

operations, finance, legal and business affairs, as well as the development and

strategic planning for the division's entire portfolio, which includes

Telemundo, mun2, Bravo Media, Oxygen Media and Style. He will report to Lauren

Zalaznick, chairman of the division.

"Salil has been an incredible asset to NBCUniversal over

the past three years, a proven performer whose insight, integrity and expertise

has been invaluable to our company's growth," Zalaznick said. "With direct

operational and strategic planning experience, he is a great collaborator and

someone who understands how to take each of our team's businesses to the next

level of success."

Mehta previously served as president, business operations,

strategy and development for NBCU. He was involved with NBCUniversal's

integration with Comcast, where he worked with CEO Steve Burke.

"Salil spent nearly a year leading the integration

efforts between NBCUniversal and Comcast, so I had the chance to work with him

closely," said Burke. "Salil

is an expert problem solver and a great executive. I am pleased that he'll be focusing

his talents on one of the most important areas of our business."